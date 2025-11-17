Dave Portnoy Blasts Democrat Party for Marking ‘White Dudes’ America’s ‘Bad Guys’

Barstool Sports chief Dave Portnoy says that he fully turned against the Democrat Party — especially during the Biden era — because the party decided that white people are evil.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday, Portnoy admitted to growing up in a liberal Democrat family, but has become thoroughly disenchanted with the party of the left, Mediaite reported.

Portnoy tried to explain why the Democrats are losing young male voters.

“People often think I have the answer… My nutshell [answer] is, generally, they were very anti-normal guys, like,” he told CBS reporter Tony Dokoupil.

Dokoupil attempted to shame Portnoy on his claim, saying, “What do you mean normal guys? Are you saying there’s only one way to be a guy?”

But Portnoy said that the Democrats seem to have decided that white men who like “hot” women are bad people. Portnoy added that “the white guy… became the bad guy.”

“And there’s a lot of white dudes who are like, ‘I’m not the bad guy. What are you getting mad at me for? I wasn’t here for colonialism or any of the stuff you guys are complaining about 200 years ago,” he added.

Portnoy also blasted the Democrats for constantly calling Trump a Nazi and his supporters “deplorables.”

He also said he is highly alarmed by the rise in antisemitic hate in America today and the constant attacks he is personally facing for being Jewish.

“It’s every day now. Like, there’s a definitive shift in what’s going on… for me, being a Jewish person you got to step up,” Portnoy said. “You’re kind of someone people look up to in the Jewish community. You have to be like, alright, this is not normal.”

Just recently, Portnoy was accosted by a left-wing student while visiting a Starkville, Mississippi, pizza shop to record one of his “One Bite Pizza Reviews.”

As Breitbart Sports reported last week, 20-year-old Patrick McClintock, a student at Mississippi State University, was hit with a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace after he yelled out, “Hey, fuck the Jews, fuck you, Dave,” and followed that up with, “Get the fuck out of Starkville.”

