Shedeur Sanders’ House Broken into During Browns Loss to Ravens

Shedeur Sanders entered a regular-season NFL game for the first time on Sunday. Unfortunately, while that was happening, someone illegally entered his home.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio first reported the break-in. Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot confirmed the report.

Details about the break-in are few. It is known that Sanders lives in one of the many suburbs surrounding Cleveland.

Sanders joins Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow on the long and growing list of high-profile NFL athletes who have had their homes burglarized while they were away playing football games.

Sanders had a rough day on the field Sunday against the Ravens. He went 4 for 16 for 47 yards and one interception.

No suspects have been identified in the break-in.