Shooting Involving Jets CB Kris Boyd Reportedly Caught on Video

A video purporting to show the shooting that left New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd hospitalized and critically injured has surfaced on the internet.

The video shows a large group of men fighting on a sidewalk and in the street. Suddenly, a shot can be heard, then a scream, and another shot.

The shooting incident reportedly occurred at 2 AM Sunday. The video was posted on Monday morning. According to TMZ Sports, it’s believed that one of the two shots hit Boyd in the abdomen.

Boyd remains in critical but stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

A seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2019, Boyd played his first four years for Minnesota before missing the 2023 season, and playing 2024 with the Texans. Boyd signed with the Jets this year but has not played due to an injury sustained during the offseason.