VIDEO: Fans Demand the NFL Punish Referees for ‘Terrible’ Pass Interference Call Against Lions

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: But an egregious call by an NFL official altered the outcome of a game.

This time, the incident occurred on Sunday Night Football, where the Eagles and Lions were locked in a primetime battle with likely playoff implications.

With a 16-9 lead and desperately trying to hold onto the ball to keep Detroit’s offense on the sidelines, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni called a play for his perpetually discontent wide receiver A.J. Brown on a crucial 3rd & 8.

However, the pass sailed wide, and it appeared as though the Lions’ path to comeback glory was still wide open.

But that was not to be, as an official threw a flag on Detroit’s Rock Ya-Sin for defensive pass interference, keeping the Philly drive alive.

The Eagles used the fresh set of downs resulting from the penalty to run out the clock.

NBC’s Cris Collinsworth, usually reserved in times of controversy to avoid angering his network’s business partner, the NFL, was apoplectic.

“Oh, come on. Come on! That is terrible,” Collinsworth said after watching the replay. “That is an absolutely terrible call, and it’s going to decide this football game.

“If anything, it’s an offensive push. … You want to call a foul, it’s an offensive foul. Wow.”

Collinsworth was not alone, as fans on social media erupted in anger.

Whether the NFL is actively rigged, with officials on the take from criminals, cannot be proved at this point. What is completely obvious, however, is that the men and women in charge of officiating games are – at the very least – criminally incompetent at their jobs.