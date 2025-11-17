WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Clowned for Shamelessly Begging for a Flag After Sack

The Kansas City Chiefs are having a rough go of it in 2025. None of their old tricks seems to be working. How bad has it gotten? Well, it seems even the referees don’t like Patrick Mahomes anymore.

During a tough defensive battle on Sunday, in which the Chiefs saw their chances of winning the division fall from improbable to highly unlikely, Patrick Mahomes faced a critical 3rd & 10 late in the fourth quarter, in which he raced around trying in vain to find open receivers. But Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian found Mahomes first and sacked him before he could get rid of the ball.

Mahomes, in what has become an all-too-familiar sight, immediately turned towards the referee after the sack and began grabbing his facemask in an attempt to convince the official that he had been fouled.

Fans on X who have seen enough of Mahomes’ act chastised the QB for his shameless attempt to draw a flag.

“Mahomes trying to beg for a call is hilarious,” one observer wrote.

“Mahomes asking his best friends to throw a flag for him,” wrote another.

“Mahomes crying for a flag as he gets sacked lmao,” another wrote.

“Someone tell Kermit to stop begging for a flag every time something doesn’t go his way,” wrote another.

It’s too early to say the long, loving relationship between the Chiefs and the officials is over, but it does appear to have changed somewhat. Not only is Mahomes not getting all the calls he asks for, but the Chiefs are getting calls they don’t want. Kansas City was penalized ten times on Sunday for a total of 69 yards. The Broncos were penalized ten times as well for a far heftier 147 yards.

However, ten penalties are still quite a bit.

The Chiefs are 5-5 through Week 11. This is the latest in the season Kansas City has been at the .500 mark since 2015, well before the start of the Mahomes era.