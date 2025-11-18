Police: $200k in Property Stolen from Shedeur Sanders’ Home During Ravens-Browns Game

Police in Ohio estimate that $200,000 worth of property was stolen from the home belonging to Browns QB Shedeur Sanders while he was making his NFL debut on Sunday.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, three suspects entered Sanders’ residence at 6:46 PM EST on Sunday while wearing masks and gloves. Surveillance footage showed the burglars exiting the premises at 6:58 PM EST.

The footage showed the thieves leaving with bags full of property belonging to Sanders.

The incident occurred at the same time that Sanders entered his first live regular-season game action in relief of starting QB Dillon Gabriel, who suffered a concussion. Sanders ran out onto the field with 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

But things did not exactly go his way. He completed 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and one interception.

“In the past year or so, burglaries have taken place at the homes of multiple high-profile athletes, including the Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic (while with the Dallas Mavericks), the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce,” ESPN reports.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says that Sanders will start for Cleveland against the Raiders on Sunday if Gabriel cannot clear concussion protocol.