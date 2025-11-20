Al Michaels Makes Statement on His Broadcasting Future

Thursday Night Football play-by-play caller Al Michaels says he is not at all ready to retire from his Amazon Prime Video football broadcasting gig, though others also have a role in the decision.

Rumors had been circulating that Michaels, 81, is planning to retire at the end of this season. But the long-time broadcaster says not so fast.

“I feel really good right now. It’s been a good year—a lot of fun. I love the people I’m working with. So if I had to make a decision today, I would want to come back,” Michaels said on the SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast, according to the New York Post.

“It’s a two-way street here,” he said. “They could tell me, ‘Hey, we gotta move on. It’s time to make a transition.’ All that. It could happen.

However, Michaels added, “as we sit here on this mid-November afternoon, I feel really good. Still love what I do. And again, work with a tremendous crew. So, yeah, I think at this moment in time, I’d like to continue, yes.”

Michaels joined Amazon in 2022 with a three-year, $15 million deal after leaving NBC. But since 2025, he has been signing one-year deals, year to year.

Michaels began his NFL broadcast career with NBC in 2006 when he first joined John Madden on Monday Night Football.

Amazon will be hosting six more NFL games this season, and Michaels plans to be on hand for all of them alongside ESPN/ABC college football color commentator Kirk Herbstreit.

