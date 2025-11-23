Georgia Lineman Nyier Daniels Arrested for Cruelty to Children, Reckless Driving

Georgia offensive lineman Nyier Daniels is under arrest and facing several serious charges.

Authorities apprehended the redshirt freshman after he allegedly fled from officers in a chase that ended in Commerce, Georgia, a town not far from the University of Georgia’s home of Athens, Georgia.

Daniels faces three felony charges, including two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

The lineman also faces more minor charges, such as driving through stop signs and reckless driving.

Officers began pursuing Daniels after he allegedly blew through a stop sign at over 100 miles per hour. Daniels’ mother reportedly interfered with the officers’ pursuit, and authorities did not apprehend him until later, when a Georgia coach brought him in to surrender to police.

The player’s mother is also facing serious charges, including speeding, running a stop sign, obstruction, fleeing, failure to maintain lane, and reckless driving.