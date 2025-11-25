VIDEO: Low Blow Leads to Brawl on Monday Night Football

Those who turned the 49ers-Panthers game off after the final whistle missed the most dramatic and entertaining part of the game.

During the normally peaceful exchange of handshakes following a hard-fought Monday Night Football game, 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings walked up and shoved Carolina safety Tre’Von Moehrig in the helmet.

At first, Jennings’ actions seemed unprovoked. But a video from earlier in the game shows that Moehrig punched Jennings in the groin.

“I was just responding to some childish behavior,” Jennings told reporters after the game.

“That was just out of nowhere,” Jennings added. “I think it’s probably just like I was saying, just the history of me playing ball. I play hard. I’m physically stronger than a lot of DBs out there, and a lot of things happen in between the whistles. With me at least.”

Moehrig did not attempt to duck blame for the incident in his post-game comments.

“He was just doing some extra stuff after the play,” Moehrig said. “I’ll take that one. It wasn’t just frustration. It was isolated.”

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Moehrig’s move was a “cheap shot.”

“I was really proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there and getting to the sideline,” Shanahan said.