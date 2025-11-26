College Basketball Player Dies from Injury During Game

A college basketball player died after suffering an injury during a game on Tuesday, according to reports.

Ethan Dietz, a sophomore at Connors State College in Warner, Oklahoma, was injured during the second half of a school game against Grayson College in Denison, Texas, according to the New York Post.

College officials said in a statement that Dietz suffered a head injury, but more precise details were not released, according to the New York Post.

“The Cowboy family has suffered an unimaginable loss… Ethan exemplified what it means to be a Cowboy, to value hard work and being part of a team,” Connors State College said in a statement. “While the team and the Cowboy community are processing our own grief, our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

The men’s basketball program asked fans to ” keep the Dietz Family, 2025-2026 Cowboys, Coaches and Support Staff in your prayers as we navigate this difficult time.”

The 6-foot-8 forward is from Conway and played basketball at Vilonia High School before joining the Connors State program. He was averaging 11 points a game over his eight games this season.

A vigil is scheduled for Dec. 1 at the college campus in Warner, Oklahoma.

