VIDEO: Fans Egg the Home of Eagles Offensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo

The New Jersey home of Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was egged by several fans after Philadelphia’s loss to the Chicago Bears on Friday.

A video purportedly showing fans egging Patullo’s home has circulated on social media.

The Moorestown Police Department confirmed the incident to ESPN’s McManus and said it is under investigation.

Patullo, who came to Philadelphia with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in 2021, is in his first year as offensive coordinator, and things have not gone well.

Currently, the unit holds the abysmal rankings of 24th in total yards, 23rd in passing, and 22nd in rushing. A far cry from the high-powered, high-scoring offense led by former coordinator Kellen Moore, who left to take over the Saints’ head coaching job.

Fans booed vociferously and chanted “Fire, Kevin!” during Philly’s lackluster offensive effort in their 24-15 Black Friday loss to the Bears.

The Eagles still sit atop the NFC East with an 8-4 record. However, they have lost two in a row, and the Cowboys have won three in a row, including wins over both Super Bowl teams last year, Kansas City and Philadelphia, plus another victory over the Raiders.

Philly may be able to stay ahead of Dallas to win the division. But unless their offensive woes are addressed, the Eagles will not be nearly as dangerous a playoff team as they were during their run to the Super Bowl last year.