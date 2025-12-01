Wife of Missing Virginia High School Coach Deletes Social Media After Child Porn Allegations

The wife of a missing Virginia football coach has deleted all her social media in the wake of the public allegations of child pornography lodged against the coach.

Leslie Caudill Turner, Turner’s wife of 25 years, had initially defended her husband on social media, saying that all the accusations against Travis were false.

Last week, for instance, she told the media, “None of that is true. I don’t know anything. I don’t know anything. I’m sorry.”

However, now she has deleted all her social media accounts, according to the New York Post.

Police in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, reported late last month that they were looking for Travis Turner, the head coach at Union High School, in connection with an investigation whose nature they would not initially define. The coach, though, had disappeared on November 20, just before police attempted to interview him over the case.

It was soon revealed, though, that police suspected Turner of possession of child porn and soliciting a minor. Prosecutors say Turner faces five counts of child pornography and another five of soliciting a minor.

Police further reported that Turner had been seen running into the woods near his home and that he was armed with a handgun.

“The last known contact the family had with Travis occurred on or about Thursday, Nov. 20, after he left his residence to walk in the woods with a firearm,” the Turner family’s attorney, Adrian Collins, said in a statement, according to WJLA-TV.

“He is believed to have entered a heavily wooded and mountainous area. At which point, no warrants had been issued for his arrest,” the attorney added.

At least one school district employee has been suspended in connection with the case, but no details on the connection have been released.

