Police: Missing High School Football Coach Was Under Investigation for Child Porn, Soliciting Minor

The Virginia high school football coach who went missing during his team’s undefeated season was under investigation for possession of child porn and soliciting a minor, police say.

Police initially did not reveal any information surrounding the disappearance of Union High School coach Travis Turner or what may have prompted him to go missing after he first disappeared last Thursday. However, after multiple days and with the story making national news, authorities revealed the particular charges in the case.

Turner, 46, is wanted for five counts of child pornography and another five of using a computer to solicit a minor.

Police were actually on their way to talk to Turner as part of the “early stages of an investigation” when he went missing.

“This was part of the investigation, and not to arrest him. While in transit, the agents were informed that Turner was no longer at the location,” police said.

On Friday, Turner’s wife, Leslie Caudill Turner, took to Facebook to plead for her husband to return.

“We love him and need him here with us,” she wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post. “Just keep praying that he comes home.”

Suspicions that the coach may be implicated in some wrongdoing were heightened on Monday, when Wise County Public Schools, which has jurisdiction over Union High, revealed that an employee within the district had been placed on administrative leave.