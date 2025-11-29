REPORT: Missing Virginia High School Football Coach Disappeared into Woods with Gun After Child-Sex Allegations

Virginia high school football coach Travis Turner grabbed a gun from his home and disappeared into the woods while under investigation for child pornography and solicitation of a minor, his family revealed on Friday.

Turner, 46, was the head coach of an undefeated team at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. He has been missing since November 20.

“On behalf of the family of Travis Turner, I wish to express their sincere gratitude to all who have shown concern during this difficult time,” family attorney Adrian Collins said in a statement.

“The last known contact the family had with Travis occurred on or about Thursday, November 20, after he left his residence to walk in the woods with a firearm,” Collins added.

Turner reportedly fled his home as police were en route to interview him. In all, he is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor.

Collins also shot down an earlier report that claimed police had issued multiple warrants for Turner before his disappearance.

“He is believed to have entered a heavily wooded and mountainous area. At which point, no warrants had been issued for his arrest,” the attorney said.

According to police, Turner was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants.

The coach’s family has cooperated with the police, despite their insistence that Turner is innocent of the charges against him. Maintaining that he is a “good dad and a good husband.”

Wise County Public Schools placed the coach on administrative leave four days after he went missing. Earlier this week, they removed Turner from the school website.