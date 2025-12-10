Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore in Custody Amid Assault Investigation After Firing

Sherrone Moore, the Michigan Wolverines head football coach, was fired on Wednesday for having an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer. He is in police custody amid an assault investigation stemming from an incident that took place hours after his dismissal.

Moore, 39, was arrested and booked into Washtenaw County Jail at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10. No specific charges have been publicly listed.

Police in Pittsfield Township, which oversees the area south of Ann Arbor where the University of Michigan is located, sent officers to a location in their jurisdiction at 4:10 PM “for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault.” Officers reported taking a suspect into custody but did not reveal the person’s name.

“This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community,” the statement from the Puttsfield Township police read. “The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor. At this time, the investigation is ongoing.”

The assault report arrived 30 minutes before Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel announced Moore’s firing.

“Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Manuel said in a statement. “Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and UM maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Moore arrived at Michigan in 2018 as a tight ends coach and moved up to co-offensive coordinator in 2021. In 2023, he became the full-time offensive coordinator during a tumultuous year where a sign-stealing scandal rocked the program. Moore served as head coach for the Wolverines while Jim Harbaugh sat out a three-game suspension in connection with the scandal.

The Wolverines went 8-5 during Moore’s first year at the helm—a year highlighted by a thrilling victory over Ohio State in Columbus and a bowl victory over Alabama.

Michigan went 9-3 in Moore’s first full year as head coach. He served a two-game suspension in 2025 for his part in the sign-stealing scandal.

Moore had three years remaining on his five-year deal with Michigan. His buyout was $14 million. However, since he was fired for cause, the school will not have to pay any part of Moore’s buyout.

Biff Poggi will serve as Michigan’s interim head coach.