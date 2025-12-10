Former Louisiana State University football coach and three-time Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk lost his daughter, Tanasha, who died on Saturday at the age of 30.

Tanasha died at Ochsner Lafayette Medical Center in Lafayette, Louisiana, according to the New York Post.

The family has not yet revealed Tanasha’s cause of death, but she passed from natural causes, and no foul play is in question.

The young woman’s obituary notes that she took great pride in her three daughters’ lives.

“Being their mother brought her so much joy, and she was immensely proud watching them grow and learn,” says Tanasha’s obituary. “Tanasha also found joy in holidays, birthdays, family gatherings, and especially Mardi Gras. She loved to cook and was happiest when preparing meals that brought people together. Her generosity, laughter, and loving nature created a sense of home wherever she went.”

Kevin and his wife, Latisha, who have been married since 2000, lost a younger daughter in September of 2021, when Kevione Faulk died from an undisclosed illness at only 19. She was a student at her father’s alma mater and was a student worker for the LSU football program.

Kevin Faulk was a standout player for LSU from 1995 to 1998, then entered the NFL Draft in 1999 and was selected 2nd overall by the New England Patriots. He went on to win three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots before retiring in 2011.

After retiring from the NFL, he became the New York Giants’ running backs coach, then coached at LSU from 2018 to 2021. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

