REPORT: Woman Linked to Affair with Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Received 55% Pay Raise

The female staffer, reportedly involved in an affair with former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore, received a hefty pay raise while working under him.

The woman, whose name has not been publicly revealed, saw her $58,000-per-year salary as an administrative specialist in the athletic department increase to $90,000 from 2024 to 2025, according to public records.

The change amounted to a 55.11% increase, with no discernible shift in job title or duties.

Moore, 39, a married father of three, was fired by Athletic Director Warde Manuel on Wednesday for having an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer. Mere hours after his ouster, Moore was arrested, allegedly at the residence of the woman with whom he had an affair, and taken into custody as part of an assault investigation.

Moore is due to be arraigned on Friday.

Police in Pittsfield Township sent officers to a location in their jurisdiction at 4:10 PM “for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault.” Officers reported taking a suspect into custody but did not reveal the person’s name.

“This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community,” the statement from the Puttsfield Township police read. “The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor. At this time, the investigation is ongoing.”

The assault report arrived 30 minutes before Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel announced Moore’s firing.

Moore had a buyout clause in his contract worth north of $14 million. However, since he was fired for cause, the school need not pay him any portion of that sum.

Biff Poggi is set to serve as interim coach.