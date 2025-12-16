Mick Foley Severs Ties with WWE Over Trump Support

WWE wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Mick Foley is done with the wrestling production that helped make him famous, over that group’s support for President Donald J. Trump.

The wrestling icon took to social media Tuesday to make an official split with the WWE and their partners, the TKO Group, over their past and continued support for Trump in the wake of the president’s comments about the death of famed Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner.

“PARTING WAYS WITH WWE,” Foley began. “While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who “looks like an immigrant”) — reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me.”

“I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy. Last night, I informed WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office.”

In some respects, Foley had already unofficially parted with the WWE. He hasn’t appeared on television for the pro wrestling franchise since 2023, according to Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown.