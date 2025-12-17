Ohio University Fires Coach Brian Smith for Cause After Alleged ‘Serious Professional Misconduct’

Ohio University summarily fired Bobcats head coach Brian Smith on Wednesday, alleging that he was involved in “serious professional misconduct.”

The school had suspended Smith, 45, about two weeks ago, citing an investigation into his conduct, and Internet rumors claimed he was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. But neither Smith nor school officials have made any comments on the nature of the suspension, the investigation, or the background reasons for his firing.

Whatever the cause, the school has determined that Smith’s behavior violated the terms of his contract.

“The termination follows an administrative review of allegations that Smith violated the terms of his employment agreement by engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the university,” the Bobcats said in a statement.

Defensive coordinator John Hauser has been named interim head coach. But the school added that they will immediately begin the search for Smith’s replacement.

Smith’s attorney says they will fight the termination.

“We vigorously dispute Ohio University’s grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith,” said attorney Rex Elliott. “He is shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, and we plan to fight this wrongful termination to protect his good name,” ESPN reported.

“Coach Smith is an ethical man who has done an exemplary job for the University. He wants nothing but the best for the players, coaches, and the entire Bobcat community,” Elliot added.

Smith was appointed head coach only a year ago after former Ohio coach Tim Albin left for Charlotte. During his year-long stint, he went 9-4 over parts of two seasons with the Bobcats.

