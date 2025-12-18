Rams’ Puka Nacua Scorched for Performing Antisemitic Dance on Livestream

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is at the center of controversy after performing what many feel is an Antisemitic dance on Adin Ross’ livestream on Wednesday.

During the livestream, Ross and Nacua discussed performing a touchdown celebration based on an antisemitic trope, and at one point, the football star demonstrated part of it with Ross, NBC News reported.

Ross had urged Nacua to perform the touchdown celebration on Thursday Night Football if he scored during this week’s game.

The streaming host, who is Jewish, showed Nacua what he wanted the NFLer to do in the endzone. The dance included a ball spin, a biceps flex, and then he wanted Nacua to hunch down while rubbing his hands like he is greedy, an act many feel is a satire of Jews. Nacua then repeated the movements that Ross showed him at least twice.

But many have condemned Nacua for the display, especially since the livestream came on the tail of the murderous antisemitic attack at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Australia’s Bondi Beach, an attack that left 15 dead.

One who ripped Nacua for the unseemly display is California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who demanded that Nacua either apologize for the livestream dance or be kicked off the team.

“The Los Angeles Jewish community is on edge after the Bondi Beach massacre. And what does this asshole @AsapPuka do? He promises an antisemitic touchdown dance for his Thursday night game.” Swalwell said Thursday on X, adding that Nacua “should apologize or be dropped” from the team.

Nacua did apologize for the dance on Thursday.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston