NFL Legend Brett Favre Praises ‘King of My Life, Jesus Christ’ in Christmas Message

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre gave glory to Jesus Christ on Christmas Day, saying he wants his life to honor the Lord.

The former Green Bay Packers player in a social media post Thursday shared a special message and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

“For more than 20 years I put my hands up in celebration on the gridiron. Now, I put my hands up to the One that gave me all my talents and abilities — the King of my life, Jesus Christ. I’ve never claimed to be perfect, but my aim is for the direction of my life to honor Christ and I pray my faith increases,” Favre wrote.

“So I do want to wish you all a Merry Christmas, whether you’re solo, with family, or friends, and if you haven’t done so, put your faith in Him who can save, Jesus Christ. Ephesians 2:8-9 [8] For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, [9] not a result of works, so that no one may boast,” he added:

Social media users replied to Favre’s message, one person writing, “Great message Brett. Grace and peace to you. Matthew 18:3.”