VIDEO: NYC Sports Talk Host Blasts LeBron for Practicing Golf Swing During National Anthem

LeBron James has been accused of having his mind on golf when he’s supposed to be listening to his coach, and now we have tangible proof that he has his mind on golf when he’s supposed to be listening to the national anthem.

A video of the self-appointed “King” doing air swings during the anthem at a recent Lakers game has made the rounds on the internet.

At first, the video didn’t cause much of a stir because A) LeBron isn’t all that good anymore and has already thoroughly demonstrated his contempt for America, and B) people are busy watching football.

Regardless, his behavior was disrespectful, and it needed to be addressed. Enter WFAN sports talk host Craig Carton, who took James to task on a recent episode of his podcast.

“If you want to disregard your coach, and disregard your teammates, and be an 11+1 type of guy, do it on your own time,” Carton said in reference to recent reports about James ignoring his coach and laying the groundwork for a trade. “Don’t do it during my national anthem.”

Carton added, “He disrespects the national anthem. And while the anthem is being played, play it here, guys. Your guy, the self-appointed king, decides that’s a good time for me to work on my golf swing and disrespect the men and women of the military who gave their lives for this country. Let me get a couple of air swings in while the anthem is being played because I don’t play good basketball anymore, I’ve got to work on my golf game.”

On the bright side, three years ago, James’ anthem antics would have earned him a lot more attention. But now, for an aging America-hater who is just not that relevant anymore, it doesn’t. Hopefully, he’ll be playing golf full-time in the very near future.