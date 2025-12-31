Court Docs: Patriots’ Christian Barmore Facing Domestic Assault Charge

As it turns out, Stefon Diggs is not the only New England Patriot in hot water with the law.

According to court documents out of Attleborough District Court, defensive tackle Christian Barmore is facing one count of assault and battery on a family/household member.

The charge stems from an alleged incident on August 8 in which a woman with whom Barmore was in a relationship claims that she got into an argument with the former Alabama star over the temperature setting in his room, and over food.

The woman claims that Barmore snatched her phone out of her hands as she attempted to leave. She then alleges that she tried to scream for help, but was thwarted by Barmore, who, she claims, “grabbed her before she could and threw her to the floor.”

The victim says that when she tried to get up, Barmore grabbed her shirt “in the area of the neck,” but eventually let her up.

Furthermore, the woman claims the violent incident unfolded in front of the couple’s two-year-old child.

Following the alleged assault, the woman claims she and her child called for a car that was provided to Patriots players and traveled to Delaware. She stipulates that she did not immediately press charges out of fear of retaliation. Instead, she waited until September to come forward. However, in an email dated December 4, she announced she would not press charges.

“The criminal complaint was issued on Dec. 16, and Barmore is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 3, 2026, five days before Super Bowl LX,” WCBV reports.

“The New England Patriots are aware of reports regarding a pending February arraignment involving Christian Barmore, which stems from an alleged domestic incident that occurred in August,” the Patriots said in a statement. “The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner. The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time.”

News of the charges against Barmore came one day after it was learned that Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs also faces assault charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly slapped and choked his personal chef after a payment dispute.