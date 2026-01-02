Ole Miss Playoff Win Brings Lane Kiffin a Big Payday

You might think that Lane Kiffin no longer coaching the Ole Miss Rebels means that he no longer financially benefits from their victories, but you would be mistaken.

The Rebels notched their second win of the postseason Thursday when they shocked the defending SEC champion Georgia Bulldogs 39-34 at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Though Kiffin bolted Ole Miss for the LSU Tigers after the end of the regular season, he’s still financially benefiting from their success.

“Per the structure of Kiffin’s Ole Miss contract, postseason bonuses were triggered by College Football Playoff advancement,” The Sporting News reports. “Those incentives were absorbed by LSU as part of Kiffin’s exit agreement.

“Kiffin had already earned $150,000 when the Ole Miss Rebels secured a spot in the 12-team CFP field. That figure increased to $250,000 following a first-round victory over Tulane. The Sugar Bowl win over the Georgia Bulldogs pushed the total to $500,000 after the Rebels advanced to the semifinals.

“The bonus escalators remain in place. If Ole Miss reaches the national championship game, Kiffin’s total bonus would climb to $750,000. A national title would raise it to $1 million. ”

One could argue that Kiffin should make some dough off of Ole Miss’s playoff run. Kiffin has allowed six of the coaches he has brought with him to LSU to remain with the Rebels through their playoff run. However, there are reports that Kiffin may order those coaches back to LSU before the Rebels take on Miami on Thursday.