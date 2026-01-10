Video of Wild Hockey Fight Between Youth Players During AHL Intermission Goes Viral

The vast majority of Hershey Bears fans went to the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Saturday expecting adult hockey players to be the highlight of the night.

But that’s not at all how it turned out.

The between-period entertainment for the crowd at the Giant Center included a youth mite hockey game. There’s nothing unusual about that. However, what was at least a little unusual was that the tilt between the two youth squads turned into a giant brawl.

From another angle.

No less than a dozen haymakers were thrown as players from both squads piled on, one seeking to avenge another as the scrum grew larger and larger. One player even took a swing at a teammate before realizing his error and ceasing fire. It’s not clear what exactly set it off, or whether any players were injured.

What is clear is that despite the Bears (AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals) winning the game 3-2 on a tiebreaking shorthanded goal, no one is talking about that.