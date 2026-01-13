If Monday night’s press conference was Aaron Rodgers’s final time before the media, it was a memorable one.

The 21-year veteran spoke at length to the press following Pittsburgh’s decisive 30-6 Wild Card round defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans.

During the course of which he was asked multiple questions about the future of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Rodgers repeatedly praised the coach and scoffed at the idea that the longtime veteran coach should be in danger of losing his job, despite the team’s seven consecutive double-digit playoff losses.

However, the reporter who asked Rodgers what turned out to be his final question apparently didn’t hear any of that because he asked the same question about Tomlin that everyone else had asked.

Rodgers was having enough of it.

“I’ve answered that a number of times,” Rodgers shot back. “I’ve talked extensively about how I feel about Mike — and I just did in that f*king answer, so.”

And with that, Rodgers stormed off.

Of course, who can blame him? Who wants to suffer a 24-point loss in what might be their final game and then do a press conference he doesn’t want to do, peppered with the same question over and over again?

Whle Tomlin has been one of the most successful coaches in the NFL, questions about whether he’s just running in place with the Steelers have abounded in recent weeks. As mentioned above, Pittburgh has lost seven consecutive playoff games. Notching their last win in the postseason during the Obama administration.

Nor have the Steelers managed to get past the 10 and 9-win hurdle.

Adding to this, reports circulated last week that Tomlin would have a TV gig waiting for him should he retire or get fired by the Steelers.

While most analysts believe Tomlin’s ouster is unlikely, somne have cautioned that the actions of Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti who fired 18-year veteran head coach John Harbaugh last week, should prove a cautionary tale for anyone who thinks longtime coaches are safe.