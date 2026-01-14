COPS: Vikings’ Jordan Addison Repeatedly Refused Orders to Leave Florida Restaurant

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested in Florida on Monday for refusing police orders to vacate a Tampa restaurant, a report says.

Addison was arrested at the Jubao Palace Noodle Bar inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa at about 3:40 a.m. on Monday after restaurant staffers had asked him multiple times to leave the establishment, the New York Post reported.

Restaurant workers eventually called the police on the 23-year-old player, but Addison apparently refused to obey police orders.

“As the defendant was being escorted out of the building,” a police report said, “he repeatedly had to be redirected towards the front exit.”

The police note that they tried to “redirect” Addison out of the restaurant several times, but he dodged them and refused to leave. Ultimately, he was arrested and forcibly removed from the place.

Addison was booked at the Hillsborough County, Fla., jail at 7:33 a.m. on a misdemeanor charge of trespass in an occupied structure or conveyance, and released on bond at 2:40 p.m.

His next court date is February 3.

The Post adds that Addison has had several run-ins with the police, including a speeding arrest in Minnesota in 2023 and a drunk driving arrest in L.A. in 2024.

Addison served a three-game suspension to kick off the 2025 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell did not respond to questions about the incident.

Addison earned 42 receptions for 610 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games during the 2025 NFL season.

