Go Woke, Go Broke: Colin Kaepernick Sells Downtown NYC Condo, Likely at a Loss

Left-wing activist and former NFL player Colin Kaepernick has reportedly sold his New York City condo for less than he initially paid for it, according to a report.

The New York Post’s Jennifer Gould reports that Kaepernick bought his One York condo for $3.21 million in 2016 and put it on the market in 2024.

Kaepernick reportedly bought the condo, designed by top Mexican architect Enrique Norton, in 2016, just before he enraged the nation with his anti-American protests on the field by disrespectfully taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem at NFL games.

The now former San Francisco 49ers second-string quarterback and his wife, left-wing activist Nessa Diab, put the condo on the market in 2024 with an asking price of $3.45 million. But by late last year, the price had dropped to $2.99 million. It has not been reported what the Kaepernicks finally sold the 1,733-square-foot home for.

The three-bedroom condo features a foyer that leads to a living and dining area with a chef’s kitchen with glass cabinetry. The main bedroom has a full bathroom and custom closets. The building also has a heated rooftop pool for condo owners to use.

The sale price of the condo also includes a parking spot in the building’s fully automated parking structure, valued at $250,000.

Before Kaepernick bought the condo, it was owned by NHL player Derick Brassard, rapper Nas, and writer Emily Stone.

Kaepernick became a national figure with his anti-American protests in 2016. NFL season. He turned free agent in 2017, but no NFL team would touch him after his controversial actions. He has not played pro football since.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston