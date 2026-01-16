NFL Exec. VP Troy Vincent ‘Embarrassed’ by America’s ‘Global Reputation,’ Stays in Hotel Room When Abroad

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent is so “embarrassed” by America that he “stays in his hotel” when traveling abroad.

Vincent made the comments during a panel discussion on sports diplomacy at The Stimson Center in Washington.

The executive broached the subject of America’s “global reputation” during a discussion about the NFL’s involvement in the upcoming 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and “how the world truly perceives us coming out of our current conditions.”

Vincent said, “We’ve got this global reputation that just makes you — and I did it — stay in your hotel room, because you’re embarrassed. You don’t know what to say to people, because that’s my country. And this is how we’re acting. And we’re better than that. I know the people that’s in this room, we’re better than that. So I think about that L.A. piece, and go, ‘Man, how are we going to show up?’ We’ve got one chance, because it may not ever come back.”

The longtime NFL executive and former player did not specify which policy or politician has led him to his current state of embarrassment.

While Vincent is free to voice his opinion like anyone else, his boss, Roger Goodell, needs the country’s highest-ranking politician, President Trump, to sign off on several lucrative ventures the NFL is pursuing, namely the media merger with ESPN and the Washington Commanders’ future stadium.

Despite the non-specific nature of Vincvent’s comments, it’s unlikely they will sit well with President Trump.