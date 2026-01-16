Report: Details of the NCAA Games Fixed in Gambling Scandal Revealed

Federal investigators have revealed in a 70-page indictment listing the nearly 30 college basketball games that they say were illegally fixed by gamblers.
The indictment revealed on Thursday says that a gambling ring bribed 39 NCAA basketball players to play badly on purpose to help gamblers fix dozens of games between 2023 and 2025, ESPN reported.
The filing added that the gambling syndicate waged up to $3.6 million on the games. The two games that saw the most betting were the “$458,000 on Towson to cover the first-half spread against North Carolina A&T on Feb. 29, 2024, and $424,000 on Kent State to cover the first-half spread against Buffalo on Feb. 27, 2024. Both bets won,” ESPN added.
This week, 20 people were charged in the alleged point-shaving scheme, Marves Fairley, Shane Hennen, Terry Rozier, Dyquavion Short, Cedquavious Hunter, Jalen Smith, Roderick Winkler, Alberto Laureano, Arnaldo Arnold, Simeon Cottle, Kevin Cross, Bradley Ezewiro, Shawn Fulcher, Carlos Hart, Markeese Hastings, Oumar Koureissi, Da’Sean Nelson, Camian Snell, Airion Simmons, and Jalen Terry.
Despite all this, the NCAA has approved a rule change to allow players to gamble on professional sports.
Sports Illustrated reported the full list of games:
- Nicholls State vs. McNeese State, Feb. 17, 2024
- Tulane vs. East Carolina, Feb. 18, 2024
- Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Feb. 19, 2024
- Saint Louis vs. Duquesne, Feb. 20, 2024
- La Salle vs. St. Bonaventure, Feb. 21, 2024
- Fordham vs. Duquesne, Feb. 23, 2024
- Buffalo vs. Western Michigan, Feb. 24, 2024
- DePaul vs. Georgetown, Feb. 24, 2024
- Buffalo vs. Kent State, Feb. 27, 2024
- Robert Morris vs. Northern Kentucky, Feb. 28, 2024
- Southern Mississippi vs. South Alabama, Feb. 28, 2024
- Southern Mississippi vs. Louisiana, March 1, 2024
- Kennesaw State vs. Queens University of Charlotte, March 1, 2024
- Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic, March 2, 2024
- DePaul vs. Butler, March 2, 2024
- Coppin State vs. South Carolina State, March 4, 2024
- Buffalo vs. Ohio, March 5, 2024
- DePaul vs. St. John’s March 5, 2024
- Robert Morris vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne, March 5, 2024
- New Orleans vs. Lamar, March 11, 2024
- Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, March 19, 2024
- Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State, March 20, 2024
- North Carolina A&T vs. Towson, March 29, 2024
- Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland, Nov. 21, 2024
- Alabama State vs. Southern Mississippi, Dec. 5, 2024
- Eastern Michigan vs. Wright State, Dec. 21, 2024
- New Orleans vs. McNeese State, Dec. 28, 2024
- New Orleans vs. Vanderbilt, Dec. 30, 2024
- New Orleans vs. Southeastern Louisiana, Jan. 11, 2025
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.