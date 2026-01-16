Report: Details of the NCAA Games Fixed in Gambling Scandal Revealed

Federal investigators have revealed in a 70-page indictment listing the nearly 30 college basketball games that they say were illegally fixed by gamblers.

The indictment revealed on Thursday says that a gambling ring bribed 39 NCAA basketball players to play badly on purpose to help gamblers fix dozens of games between 2023 and 2025, ESPN reported.

The filing added that the gambling syndicate waged up to $3.6 million on the games. The two games that saw the most betting were the “$458,000 on Towson to cover the first-half spread against North Carolina A&T on Feb. 29, 2024, and $424,000 on Kent State to cover the first-half spread against Buffalo on Feb. 27, 2024. Both bets won,” ESPN added.

This week, 20 people were charged in the alleged point-shaving scheme, Marves Fairley, Shane Hennen, Terry Rozier, Dyquavion Short, Cedquavious Hunter, Jalen Smith, Roderick Winkler, Alberto Laureano, Arnaldo Arnold, Simeon Cottle, Kevin Cross, Bradley Ezewiro, Shawn Fulcher, Carlos Hart, Markeese Hastings, Oumar Koureissi, Da’Sean Nelson, Camian Snell, Airion Simmons, and Jalen Terry.

Despite all this, the NCAA has approved a rule change to allow players to gamble on professional sports.

Sports Illustrated reported the full list of games:

Nicholls State vs. McNeese State, Feb. 17, 2024 Tulane vs. East Carolina, Feb. 18, 2024 Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Feb. 19, 2024 Saint Louis vs. Duquesne, Feb. 20, 2024 La Salle vs. St. Bonaventure, Feb. 21, 2024 Fordham vs. Duquesne, Feb. 23, 2024 Buffalo vs. Western Michigan, Feb. 24, 2024 DePaul vs. Georgetown, Feb. 24, 2024 Buffalo vs. Kent State, Feb. 27, 2024 Robert Morris vs. Northern Kentucky, Feb. 28, 2024 Southern Mississippi vs. South Alabama, Feb. 28, 2024 Southern Mississippi vs. Louisiana, March 1, 2024 Kennesaw State vs. Queens University of Charlotte, March 1, 2024 Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic, March 2, 2024 DePaul vs. Butler, March 2, 2024 Coppin State vs. South Carolina State, March 4, 2024 Buffalo vs. Ohio, March 5, 2024 DePaul vs. St. John’s March 5, 2024 Robert Morris vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne, March 5, 2024 New Orleans vs. Lamar, March 11, 2024 Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, March 19, 2024 Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State, March 20, 2024 North Carolina A&T vs. Towson, March 29, 2024 Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland, Nov. 21, 2024 Alabama State vs. Southern Mississippi, Dec. 5, 2024 Eastern Michigan vs. Wright State, Dec. 21, 2024 New Orleans vs. McNeese State, Dec. 28, 2024 New Orleans vs. Vanderbilt, Dec. 30, 2024 New Orleans vs. Southeastern Louisiana, Jan. 11, 2025

