Report: Details of the NCAA Games Fixed in Gambling Scandal Revealed

Federal investigators have revealed in a 70-page indictment listing the nearly 30 college basketball games that they say were illegally fixed by gamblers.

The indictment revealed on Thursday says that a gambling ring bribed 39 NCAA basketball players to play badly on purpose to help gamblers fix dozens of games between 2023 and 2025, ESPN reported.

The filing added that the gambling syndicate waged up to $3.6 million on the games. The two games that saw the most betting were the “$458,000 on Towson to cover the first-half spread against North Carolina A&T on Feb. 29, 2024, and $424,000 on Kent State to cover the first-half spread against Buffalo on Feb. 27, 2024. Both bets won,” ESPN added.

This week, 20 people were charged in the alleged point-shaving scheme, Marves Fairley, Shane Hennen, Terry Rozier, Dyquavion Short, Cedquavious Hunter, Jalen Smith, Roderick Winkler, Alberto Laureano, Arnaldo Arnold, Simeon Cottle, Kevin Cross, Bradley Ezewiro, Shawn Fulcher, Carlos Hart, Markeese Hastings, Oumar Koureissi, Da’Sean Nelson, Camian Snell, Airion Simmons, and Jalen Terry.

Despite all this, the NCAA has approved a rule change to allow players to gamble on professional sports.

Sports Illustrated reported the full list of games:

  1. Nicholls State vs. McNeese State, Feb. 17, 2024
  2. Tulane vs. East Carolina, Feb. 18, 2024
  3. Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Feb. 19, 2024
  4. Saint Louis vs. Duquesne, Feb. 20, 2024
  5. La Salle vs. St. Bonaventure, Feb. 21, 2024
  6. Fordham vs. Duquesne, Feb. 23, 2024
  7. Buffalo vs. Western Michigan, Feb. 24, 2024
  8. DePaul vs. Georgetown, Feb. 24, 2024
  9. Buffalo vs. Kent State, Feb. 27, 2024
  10. Robert Morris vs. Northern Kentucky, Feb. 28, 2024
  11. Southern Mississippi vs. South Alabama, Feb. 28, 2024
  12. Southern Mississippi vs. Louisiana, March 1, 2024
  13. Kennesaw State vs. Queens University of Charlotte, March 1, 2024
  14. Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic, March 2, 2024
  15. DePaul vs. Butler, March 2, 2024
  16. Coppin State vs. South Carolina State, March 4, 2024
  17. Buffalo vs. Ohio, March 5, 2024
  18. DePaul vs. St. John’s March 5, 2024
  19. Robert Morris vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne, March 5, 2024
  20. New Orleans vs. Lamar, March 11, 2024
  21. Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, March 19, 2024
  22. Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State, March 20, 2024
  23. North Carolina A&T vs. Towson, March 29, 2024
  24. Eastern Michigan vs. Oakland, Nov. 21, 2024
  25. Alabama State vs. Southern Mississippi, Dec. 5, 2024
  26. Eastern Michigan vs. Wright State, Dec. 21, 2024
  27. New Orleans vs. McNeese State, Dec. 28, 2024
  28. New Orleans vs. Vanderbilt, Dec. 30, 2024
  29. New Orleans vs. Southeastern Louisiana, Jan. 11, 2025

