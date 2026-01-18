Trump Planning Executive Order to Block Postseason Football from Interfering with Army vs. Navy Game

President Donald Trump is set to sign an Executive Order banning the broadcast of any other college football game during the Army-Navy game, making game day an exclusive for the historic match-up.

Trump posted a message about his effort on his Truth Social account on Saturday evening.

“The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor! This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!” the president wrote.

“Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy! I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4-hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game or Team can violate this Time Slot!” He continued.

“On the field, they are rivals, but on the battlefield, they are America’s unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart. We must protect the Tradition and the Players, who protect us. Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets. God Bless America, and God Bless our great Army-Navy Game!!!” he concluded.

Many on social media were thrilled by the president’s move to honor the armed forces on Army-Navy game day.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston