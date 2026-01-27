WATCH: U.S. Tennis Star Coco Gauff Smashes Racket After Brutal Australian Open Loss

Severely disappointed, U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff was seen smashing her tennis racket to pieces after a brutal loss at the Australian Open, and it was all caught on video.

Gauff suffered an embarrassing 6-1, 6-2 loss on Tuesday to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals of the grand slam tournament in Melbourne, putting Gauff out of the tournament.

It was embarrassing because Gauff is the no. 3 ranked women’s player in the world, while Svitolina is only ranked twelfth. And Gauff was clearly none too happy about the upset.

Gauff was clearly upset as she walked off the court after the loss, but her emotions boiled over once she got to the ramp to the locker rooms.

Gauff is still ranked no. 3, so she is still well placed to try and battle back.

Gauff spends a lot of time in interviews decrying racism. The day before her tough loss, she was seen telling the world that being a black woman in the United States is “hard.”

The multi-millionaire tennis star told reporters that she feels “a bit fatigued talking about it just because it is hard being a black woman in this country and having to experience things, even online, and seeing marginalized communities being affected, and knowing that I can only donate and speak out. I try my best to do that. But I hope that as time continues, we can reach a state that we’re not currently in, and we keep moving forward.”

