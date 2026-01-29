Wild Internet Theory Connects Pope Election to the Seattle Seahawks

The theory arose during the 2025 NFL playoffs when the Seattle Seahawks inched closer to the NFC Championship, and fans began to notice a bizarre, historic trend: the team’s Super Bowl appearances in the 21st Century seemed to miraculously coincide with the election of a new pope.

“So far this millennium, every time a new pope has been elected, the Seahawks have made it to the Super Bowl,” Fox 13 noted. “In 2005, with the election of Pope Benedict XVI, the Seahawks made it to Super Bowl XL, losing to the Steelers.”

“In 2013, with the election of Pope Francis, the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII,” it added. “This year, Pope Leo XIV was elected.”

The theory took on a whole new level of meaning this past Sunday when the Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams to secure a spot in Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots. Needless to say, the memes were simply divine.

