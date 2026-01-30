REPORT: E-Mails Reveal Jeffrey Epstein Scouted Women for Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein scouted women for Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch and facilitated contact between them, according to emails released by the Department of Justice on Friday.

In documents reviewed by The Athletic, Epstein would evaluate and rate the women, using terms such as “pro or civilian” and “working girl.”

According to The Athletic, in a May 2013 email exchange, Epstein told Tisch, “I can invite the [Russian]…to meet if you like.”

Tisch replied, “Working girl?”

Epstein answered, “Never.”

A month later, Tisch asked Epstein whether his “present was in NYC” and if “his surprise could take him to lunch tomorrow.”

In another email conversation, Epstein asked Tisch whether he had “contacted the great a– fake t– [name redacted].” Epstein added, “she’s a character, short term, has an older boyfriend going to acting school. A 10 a–.”

The relationship between Tisch and Epstein also involved Giants games. In September of 2013, Tisch extended an invitation for Epstein and a companion to attend a Giants game in his owner’s suite at MetLife Stadium. In response, Epstein invited Tisch to his private island.

There is, however, nothing in the documents that states whether Tisch ever made the trip to the infamous Caribbean island.

Epstein’s status as a convicted sex offender was well known at the time of the email exchanges with Tisch in 2013.

In 2008, Epstein was convicted of solicitation of prostitution and of solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18. He spent just over a year in prison and was registered as a sex offender.

Tisch has been a co-owner of the Giants for the last 21 years.