NBA Star Draymond Green Blasts ‘Caucasian’ Ref: ‘As a Black Man in America, Don’t Put Your Hand in My Face’

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has lashed out at a “Caucasian” referee, claiming the official gave him a technical foul after he told the ref not to put his hands in his face.

Green told reporters after the game not only that he was penalized for telling the official not to raise his hands, but also that the incident was about race.

“I find it very ironic that I got a technical foul for telling a Caucasian referee not to put his hand in my face,” Green said. “As a Black man in America, don’t put your hand in my face.”

The official in question is J.T. Orr, a 13-year veteran NBA official.

A reporter asked in Green if Orr had tried to explain himself. This question drew a somewhat theatrical response from Green, who attempted to impersonate the official.

“He said, ‘Draymond, this your chance to stop talking to me!’” Green shouted as he raised his right hand as if to mimic the ref.

Despite the theatrics, nothing of what Green accuses Orr of doing actually happened.

The incident occurred in the second quarter, when Green fumbled a pass out of bounds. The 4-time NBA champ immediately turned to the ref and began arguing that a defender had grabbed him and prevented him from catching the ball. An argument ensued, but at no point did Orr raise his hands in Green’s face, or at all.

Orr assessed Green a technical foul as he kept arguing with him well after the play was over.

Green is no stranger to technical fouls; he currently ranks seventh all-time in that disciplinary category.