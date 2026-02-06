Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Admits to Having Male Chromosomes

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has admitted to having XY chromosomes and has been undergoing hormone treatments to lower testosterone levels for the 2024 Olympics.

Khelif shared the biological news with the French sports publication L’Equipe and denied being transgender.

“We all have different genetics, different hormone levels. I’m not transgender. My difference is natural. This is who I am. I haven’t done anything to change the way nature made me. That’s why I’m not afraid,” Khelif said. “I have taken hormone treatments to lower my testosterone levels for competitions.”

Khelif is also committed to taking a genetic sex test for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“For the next Games, if I have to take a test, I will. I have no problem with that,” Khelif said.

According to Fox News, the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS) addressed Khelif’s situation in a statement.

“Algerian Olympic women’s gold medalist Imane Khelif has now confirmed he is male. With men no longer eligible for Olympic women’s boxing under World Boxing rules, Khelif reportedly plans to box professionally in Europe, though he inexplicably says he will still undergo sex screening for the LA 2028 Games in hopes of competing,” the statement said.

As Breitbart News reported, Khelif became a lightning rod for controversy after defeating Italian fighter Angela Carini in only 46 seconds. Before the Olympics, Khelif failed the International Boxing Association’s gender eligibility tests gender tests alongside Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting.

