Olympic Fans Urged to ‘Be Respectful’ to US Officials, Athletes at Winter Olympics

Fans at the Winter Olympics in Italy were advised to “be respectful” to the American delegation of athletes and officials during the opening ceremony on Friday.

“I hope that the opening ceremony is seen by everyone ⁠as an opportunity ‍to be respectful of each other,” said International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry when questioned about the possibility of a hostile reception for the U.S. delegation.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are leading Team USA.

This year’s Olympic Winter Games are taking place after months of anger among America’s European allies over President Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland. On the domestic front, international angst has risen in recent weeks over the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigrants and the shooting deaths of two protesters who violently confronted Immigration, Customs and Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minneapolis.

News that ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents would be present in Milan to support security operations prompted local officials to lash out against the immigration enforcement operations.

“It’s a militia that signs its own permits to enter people’s house, like we signed our own permission slips at school, except it’s much more serious,” Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said of ICE. “They’re not welcome in Milan. Can’t we just say ‘no’ to Trump for once?”

The U.S. is set to host the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.