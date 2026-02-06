VIDEO: JD Vance Booed by Spectators During Olympic Games’ Opening Ceremony

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, were booed by spectators on Friday at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan Cortina, Italy.

The moment occurred as cameras showed the Vance’s standing and applauding Team USA during their walkout.

NBC’s announcers didn’t hesitate to point out the disapproving reception, even claiming some hisses could be heard from the crowd. The booing was relatively short-lived and not as loud as the typically thunderous booing that greets politicians at American sporting events.

The American athletes, on the other hand, were well-received, as was American recording artist Mariah Carey, who sang in both English and Italian.

Vance, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is leading the American delegation to this year’s Winter Olympics.