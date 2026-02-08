Brett Favre Won’t Watch Bad Bunny, Says He’ll Watch TPUSA’s ‘All-American Halftime Show’

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre shared that he would be watching Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” instead of the regular Super Bowl halftime show with rapper Bad Bunny.

In a post on X, Favre admitted that while he was “not familiar with Bad Bunny” and didn’t “know if his music is good or bad,” he was going to watch what he knows. In October, TPUSA, which was founded by Charlie Kirk, announced that its “All American Halftime Show” would take place on February 8, — the same day as Super Bowl LX.

On February 2, TPUSA announced that country star Lee Brice and Kid Rock would be headlining at the “All American Halftime Show.” Singers Gabby Barrett and Brantley Gilbert will also perform at TPUSA’s halftime show.

“Not familiar with Bad Bunny so don’t know if his music is good or bad,” Favre wrote. “I’m just going to watch what I know Lee Brice, Kid Rock All-American Halftime Show.”

TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet has shared that TPUSA’s halftime show will include “great American music that will celebrate faith, family, and freedom.”

“There will be EPIC performances by Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett with great American music that will celebrate faith, family, and freedom,” Kolvet wrote in a post on X on February 4.

Breitbart News’s Warner Todd Huston reported that Bad Bunny, whose name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has a “long history of leftist activism,” such as his anti-ICE stance and “immigration activism.”:

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out,” the anti-American rapper exclaimed as the liberal Grammys crowd rose to its feet to cheer his attack on U.S. immigration policies. That was not the first time the rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has worked to undermine American immigration laws. For instance, he so strongly opposes U.S. Immigration laws that he refused to perform any shows in the U.S. during his 2025 concert tour.

Bad Bunny also supported former Vice President Kamala Harris, as she ran against now-President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.