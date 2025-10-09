Turning Point USA Announces ‘All American Halftime Show,’ Countering Super Bowl Halftime Headliner Bad Bunny

Turning Point USA announced its “All American Halftime Show,” set for February 8, 2026 — the same day as the NFL’s Super Bowl LX — which will run counter to the world’s biggest sporting event’s halftime performer, Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny, who was seen refusing to stand for “God Bless America” at a Yankee’s game on Tuesday.

“It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show,” Turning Point USA declared in a Thursday X post, adding, “Performers and event details coming soon.”

The conservative organization — founded by conservative icon and free speech martyr, Charlie Kirk — also shared a virtual flyer in its post, which referred to their upcoming halftime show as an event “celebrating faith, family, and freedom.”

More information on Turning Point USA’s February 8, 2026 halftime show can be found at AmericanHalftimeShow.com.

Notably, Turning Point USA’s event will transpire on the same day as the NFL’s Super Bowl LX, which recently revealed Bad Bunny as the headliner for its halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The pop star, who is a virulent critic of President Donald Trump and conflates illegal aliens and legal immigration in his music — fell under scrutiny on Tuesday, after he was seen refusing to stand during “God Bless America” at the New York Yankees playoff game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

Nearly three weeks ago, Turning Point USA hosted a memorial for its assassinated founder, Charlie Kirk, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the crowd size exceeded those of NFL football games, with overflow attendees viewing the service at the Desert Diamond Arena.

Kirk’s murder sent a shockwave through the world, sparking an outpouring of grief for the Turning Point USA founder, who had become a martyr for free speech after he was assassinated while trying to have an open and respectful dialogue with a student at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.