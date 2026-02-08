Fans Outraged by Performance of ‘Black National Anthem’ Before Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl LX fans criticized the NFL after singer Coco Jones performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the “Black National Anthem,” before the game.

The song “has been a source of consternation for NFL fans since the league started to use the song during the 2020 season,” Fox News reported. Jones sang the song “as fans began to trickle into Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California” for Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Breitbart News reported that fans also took to social media in 2025 for Super Bowl LX after the “Black National Anthem” was also performed, pointing out that “there is only one National Anthem.”

“America has one national anthem!” one user wrote in a post on X. “We’re sick of this woke bs.”

“Why do we even have a ‘Black National Anthem?'” conservative political activist Brilyn Hollyhand wrote in a post on X. “Could you imagine the outrage if there were a ‘White National Anthem’? Why can’t we all just unite behind THE NATIONAL ANTHEM?”

“The United States of America has ONLY ONE National Anthem,” another person wrote. “Kicking off the #SuperBowl, in the year of our great nation’s 250th birthday, with the ‘Black National Anthem’, is a disgrace & racially divisive.”