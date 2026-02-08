Fighter Jake Paul arrived at the Winter Olympics in Italy, where he supported his speed-skating fiancée, sat with Vice President JD Vance as the U.S. hockey team crushed its opponent, and then threw some punches at anti-ICE celebs and athletes.

“If you don’t like ICE then you can’t call 911 when you’re in trouble. If you don’t respect law enforcement agents then you shouldn’t depend on them,” Paul posted on X following the Saturday hockey match.

Paul then took a shot at musician Billie Eilish, who joined in the chorus of other artists during her Grammys acceptance speech by profanely bashing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“When Billie Eyelash gets her home broken into it’s not gonna be f-ck ICE I can promise you that,” Paul wrote.

Eilish also said during her Grammys speech that “nobody is illegal on stolen land.”

“Wait technically she can’t get broken into because she stole the land lolololololol,” Paul wrote in a follow-up post.

Paul also punched back at athletes who have said they are not proud to represent the U.S.A.

Earlier in the day, Paul hammered American Olympic freestyle skier Hunter Hess for saying he had “mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now.”

“Wow pls shut the fuck up. From all true Americans. If you don’t want to represent this country go live somewhere else,” he wrote in another X post.

Paul and Vance attended the U.S. women’s hockey game against Finland on Saturday, with the U.S. team winning 5-0. In a photo from the event, the pair struck fighter poses for a boy sitting nearby in the stands:

On Monday, Paul’s fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, will begin her quest for gold in the 1,000-meter speed skating event. She skates for the Netherlands.

A Dutch sports reporter criticized Leerdam for flying to the Olympics in a private jet rather than traveling with her team.

Leerdam won the silver four years ago in Beijing and is a seven-time world champion in her event.

