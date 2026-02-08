President Donald Trump had a few choice words for U.S. Olympic skier Hunter Hess, who said it was hard for him to represent his country amid U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

In a Truth Social post Sunday morning, Trump zeroed in on the Olympian, writing, “U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

During a press conference on Friday, freestyle skiers for Team USA at the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, tried to distance themselves from the lawful federal immigration operations that have been clearing illegal alien criminals out of American communities, per Breitbart News:

Hess also expressed that it was “a little hard” for him to “wear Team USA gear” as there was “a lot going on that” he isn’t “the biggest fan of.” “Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.,” Hess added.

Hess and his fellow skiers took heat for their comments, with fans demanding they be cut from the team.

Chad Caton of the Veterans for Trump Coalition also commented on Hess’s statements, writing, “What you ski with that flag on your arm and run your mouth on the world stage?? Some of us wore that flag on our arm and buried our friends under it. STFU AND GO PLAY IN THE SNOW.”

Meanwhile, Breitbart News reported that “1980 Olympic Gold medalist Mike Eruzione, captain of the famed U.S. ‘Miracle on Ice’ men’s hockey team that defeated the vaunted Soviets in what was and still is the greatest upset in sports history, took to X to make his displeasure known.”

He wrote, “Hunter Hess US snowboarder saying he doesn’t represent his country but his family and friends. Then don’t put on the USA uniform maybe just put for family and friends. Some athletes just don’t get it.”