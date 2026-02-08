‘This is Why You Went Broke’: Fans Blast WaPo for Calling Colin Kaepernick ‘The Most Relevant Figure’ at Super Bowl LX

The struggling Washington Post took heat on Sunday for publishing a “sports” article that seriously claimed the “most relevant” figure in the 2026 Super Bowl is Colin Kaepernick, a player who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017.

The Washington Post essentially laid off its entire sports department earlier this week.

“The game will be played in his former home stadium, in the place where his protest made him a national lightning rod and a global symbol,” the Post’s Adam Kilgore wrote of Kaepernick. “The social issues swirling around America’s largest sporting spectacle carry distinct echoes of what prompted his actions and what led to his exile. And yet he remains outside the conversation and invisible within the confines of the NFL.”

The story goes on to rehash and celebrate Kaepernick’s 2016 anti-American protests mounted during the playing of the national anthem, a protest that has since quickly faded permanently from our culture, only a year after he launched them.

The hagiography of Kaepernick immediately came under heavy criticism on social media.

