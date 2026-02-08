Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins got tongues wagging Sunday when he entered the stadium for Super Bowl LX wearing shackles, a Hannibal Lecter mask, and a prison jumpsuit.

Hollins was seen walking barefoot, eyes forward, as he entered Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. He also carried a Warriors High School football jersey with Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel’s name on it.

Hollins is well known for his off-kilter personality and the many get-ups he’s worn, according to the New York Post.

The paper notes, for instance, that it is well known he doesn’t like drinking water and always eats all his food with his hands, no utensils.

He has spent eight seasons bouncing around among five other teams in the NFL, but has spent the last season with New England. The longest playing stint of his NFL career was his two pro seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

This season, Hollins has made 46 receptions for 550 yards and two touchdowns with the Patriots.

“Mack, he’s a different guy. You learn something from him, too, because he has a reason for why he’s doing it,” Patriots cornerback Alex Austin said last week. “He does everything with an intern.”

“He is truly the most one-of-a-kind person I’ve ever been around,” former Giants quarterback and currently with the Patriots Tommy DeVito told the New York Post. “I like to think of myself as a character. Everybody I’ve grown up with, I know people who are characters. I’d seen everything online, but the first couple weeks I got here I learned it is not an act. That’s really how Mack is. Whatever you guys think you’ve seen is not even the tip of the iceberg. One of the best teammates I’ve ever had.”

