Plastic Surgeon Arouses Suspicion After Claiming to Give Skier Penis Enlargement Injection Before Competition

A plastic surgeon has enlarged the penis-gate controversy after claiming to give an Olympic skier a penis injection before his competition.

Controversy rocked the Winter Games before they even began, as reports of Olympic ski jumpers receiving penis enlargements to improve their aerodynamic flight made headlines worldwide.

“Regarding the news in question, I did in fact treat an athlete from that sport, whose name and nationality I will obviously not disclose, nor whether he is participating in these Olympics,” said Alessandro Littara, a surgeon who performs penis-enlarging operations, to USA Today. “However, I can say that I treated him last month and used a generous dose of hyaluronic acid.”

According to the German publication Bild, which first reported the story, by enlarging their penises, skiers hoped to be given larger ski jumping suits, which would add flight to their jumps.

Littara claims the skier said he wanted the injection to avoid embarrassment in the locker room.

“I cannot say whether he told me the whole truth,” Littara said. “But in any case, we did a good job and implanted a more than generous dose of hyaluronic acid.

“The result is immediate, so the athlete could wear the new suit after just a few minutes.”

With Littara refusing to reveal the athlete’s identity, trying to identify the endowed skier would likely result in a very intrusive and awkward investigation, which the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is unlikely to conduct, and athletes would be unlikely to submit to.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has promised to investigate the matter.