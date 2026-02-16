Spike Lee Wears Pro-Palestinian Outfit to NBA All-Star Game with Israeli-Born Player Competing

Left-wing film director Spike Lee turned heads on Sunday when he attended the NBA All-Star Game wearing a head-to-toe pro-Palestinian outfit to the stadium.

Lee appeared at the Intuit Dome in Southern California wearing a red newsboy cap, and a sweater adorned with representations of the Palestine flag and the keffiyeh, along with a similarly adorned fanny pack, Fox News reported.

The Do The Right Thing director didn’t deliver any statements on the outfit, but after the game to told the media, “I feel like when I come to play, I come with the entire nation, and it’s fun to show that it’s possible, even for a small country like us.”

Many on social media blasted Lee for wearing the nod to Palestinian terrorists because Trail Blazers forward Den Avdija was playing in the game. Avdija was born in Israel and it was the first time he earned a spot in the All-Star Game. Avdija wore an Israeli flag n the back of his jersey during the game.

Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun, who is Muslim and was born in Turkey, praised Avdija after the game.

“You know, I think that stuff is a lot bigger than ours. We just going to represent our country, here, you know, the best we can. Deni is the same harder worker,” Sengun told reporters. “You know, great guy, great person. One of my good friends in this league.

“And like I said that stuff are a lot bigger than our stuff. We are just here doing what we love, and other stuff is out of our control. And hopefully, you know, of course basketball is the thing hopefully bring everyone love, and stay together, you know, that’s what we are here for. And like I said, the other stuff is out of our control, and hopefully, you know, it’s all got into peace in all world, and that’s all we wanted.”

