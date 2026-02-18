Eileen Gu, the California-born Olympic freestyle skier who chose to represent Communist China instead of the U.S.A., laughed in a reporter’s face over his “ridiculous” question about her missed opportunities for earning gold in this year’s Winter Games.

Gu has thus far missed gold in both her events, taking silver instead. While she still has one more event to try for gold, one reporter wondered if she was disappointed in only winning silver thus far this year at the Winter Games in Milan, Italy.

But Gu responded with a derisive laugh too start with before going to to say she is the most decorated freestyle skier in the sport today.

“Do you see this as two silvers gained or two golds lost,” the reporter asked.

Gu was amused at the question.

WATCH:

She went on to chide the reporter, saying “I’m the most decorated female freeskier in history, I think that’s an answer in and of itself. How do I say this? Winning a medal at the Olympics is a life-changing experience for every athlete. Doing it five times is exponentially harder because every medal is equally hard for me, but everybody else’s expectations rise, right?”

“The two medals lost situation, to be quite frank with you,” she added, “I think is kind of a ridiculous perspective to take. I’m showcasing my best skiing, I’m doing things that quite literally have never been done before so I think that is more than good enough, but thank you.”

Gu won Gold in Big Air and Halfpipe in 2022 at the Beijing Olympics, so expectations were high for her in this year’s Winter Games. But thus far, she has only taken silver in her first two events. She has one more chance to win gold when she competes in the coming Halfpipe event.

To date, Gu has won two golds and one silver from the 2022 games and two silvers this year, giving her five Olympic medals in her short career.

Gu has been the focus of controversy during her entire Olympic career,

Breitbart News reported Gu attacked President Donald Trump’s words about Team USA freestyle skier Hunter Hess, after Hess said it was “a little hard” for him to “wear Team USA gear.”

Hess also stated there was “a lot going on” in the United States he wasn’t “the biggest fan of.”

In response to Trump labeling Hess a “real Loser,” Gu said she found Trump’s “critique of Hess inconsistent with the spirit of the games.”

