Cardinals Inform Kyler Murray of His Release

One of the least surprising but potentially most impactful moves of the NFL offseason has been made.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals informed their quarterback, Kyler Murray, that they will release him on the first day of the league’s new year, March 11.

The move comes after the organization attempted to trade him.

Moving Murray was problematic, though, given the amount of money the team owed him. In 2026, Arizona owes Murray $36.8 million. Had he remained on the roster as of March 15, the team would have owed him $19.5 million for 2027.

Murray was the #1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. After the announcement, the former Oklahoma Sooner took to social media to thank his fans.

“To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Murray wrote. “I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77-year drought for this organization. I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best. I am no stranger to adversity. I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me, and I look forward to proving it. Godspeed.”

Injuries plagued Murray the last three years, limiting him to only 21 appearances in the last 51 games.

In his seven years in Arizona, the Cardinals only made the playoffs once and never won a playoff game. The Minnesota Vikings are believed to be a likely landing spot for Murray.