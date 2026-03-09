Iranian Women’s Soccer Team Faces Potential Execution After Loss

The Iranian women’s soccer team’s safety stands on shaky ground after losing their final match at the Women’s Asian Cup in Australia.

The Iranian women’s soccer team suffered a 2-0 defeat in its match against the Philippines, and protesters have since called upon the Australian government to protect the women from returning home, where they face possible jail and even death, per the California Post.

Around 50 protestors, some brandishing Iranian Lion flags surrounded the bus as it left the stadium on the Gold Coast on Sunday night. The defeat ends their Women’s Asian Cup campaign, which was marked by controversy after they refused to sing the Iranian national anthem on Monday. Foreign Minister Penny Wong declared Australia “stands in solidarity” with the Iranian women’s soccer team amid fears the women could be jailed or killed if they return to their country.

According to The Guardian, should the women stay in Australia, they “face cutting off ties from their family and friends, who may be then vulnerable living under a regime that has already killed tens of thousands.”

“Backlash might extend to teammates, other footballers, and out through community networks still living in Iran,” it added.

Daniel Ghezelbash, director of the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law at UNSW, said the women’s team has little time before a choice must be made. “The Iranian officials accompanying the team would be wanting to get them out of Australia as quickly as possible,” he said. “And that does create a sense of urgency.”

Beau Busch, president of the players’ union Fifpro for Asia, said his organization has been communicating with Fifa and the Asian Football Confederation “to ensure that every bit of pressure is applied” to protect the players’ human rights.

“That’s going to be really difficult, but FIFA has a statutory obligation in relation to human rights to ensure that they exert that leverage, and we expect them to do so,” Busch said.

Shadow attorney general Julian Leeser also called on the Australian government to provide the players asylum and “not turn a blind eye to the danger these women face.”